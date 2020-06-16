Friends of 19-year-old shooting victim demand justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is demanding justice after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and her alleged killer may turn himself in.

Family says 19-years-old Jamesha Covson was pregnant when she died.

WREG spoke with a friend who says she spoke with Covson just minutes before she was killed.

The friend says Covson got into a fight with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Joshua Dotson.

Covson called her friends to come to pick her up, saying she was leaving him.

“We asked her to leave,” Her friend said. “We begged her to leave.”

Her friends Dotson entered the room before the phone call ended.

“The phone didn’t hang up,” the friend said. “…I was like Mimi, Mimi. I hung up, I called back, she didn’t answer.”

That phone call was the last time friends or family heard from Covson.

Police say Dotson left her house on Quinn Avenue after an argument, firing shots into the house. He allegedly came back later and killed Covson.

Those close to Covson say she was looking forward to being a mother.

“She was just getting her life together. She wasn’t perfect in no way, form or fashion…” A friend said.

Covson’s friends are ready for the search to end.

“If you ain’t doing nothing, clear your name and turn yourself in. But we know you did something so it’s no question about that,” A friend said.

Her friends say there will not be any peace after Covson’s killer is behind bars but they are holding each other up as she once did for them.

WREG was with Covson’s friends when Dotson texted them, saying he was going to turn himself in.

However, it is not clear if he is currently in custody or not.