Freezing rain, ice possible in west Tennessee, east Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Weather forecasters say a winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and ice accumulation in parts of Tennessee and Arkansas this week.

There’s currently an Ice Storm Warning for parts of northeastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee that goes in effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening until Noon on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a winter storm watch for eastern Arkansas and western Tennessee for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The watch area includes Memphis, Tennessee, and its suburbs.

Here's a look at the Winter Storm Severity Index. We're expecting moderate impacts across a good swath of northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee. Some localized areas may see major impacts, including power outages, hazardous travel, and downed trees. pic.twitter.com/EhoXqAcIhe — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 9, 2021

Forecasters say freezing rain could lead to ice accumulation of up to one-half inch. The weather service says power outages and tree damage are possible and travel will likely be difficult and hazardous.

High temperatures will struggle to get above freezing on Friday and continue to fall throughout the weekend. The overnight lows are expected to range from 13 degrees on Saturday to 16 degrees by Monday. Wind chills may drop into the single digits this weekend.