An arctic airmass will bring the first freeze of the fall season to the Mid-South this week.

Temperatures will drop to or near freezing tomorrow night, prompting a FREEZE WATCH for majority of eastern Arkansas and western Tennessee from 9PM Monday – 9AM Tuesday.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from 9PM Monday – 9AM Tuesday for majority of north Mississippi and Shelby Co. in Tennessee.

Remember to protect all sensitive vegetation. Make sure your pets have a warm place to stay and check on loved ones that may not have adequate heating.

The latest forecast from the WREG Weather Experts:

The well advertised cold front is making its move through the Mid-South tonight. Rain showers will grow more numerous after dark and linger through the morning commute Monday. Rain will end quickly from west to east.

The next weather headline will be the Arctic airmass that moves in. Temperatures will remain in the 40s all day long on Monday. Temperatures will drop to or near freezing Monday night. A good reminder to protect all sensitive vegetation. Halloween Day will be cold and breezy. Temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s for Trick or Treat time. Prepare to have extra layers on.