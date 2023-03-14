MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A freeze warning has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area for Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The following counties are under a freeze warning until Wednesday at 9 a.m.: Madison, Gibson, Henderson, Weakley, Hardin, Fayette, Carroll, Haywood, Henry, Hardeman, McNairy, Benton, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Shelby, DeSoto, Craighead, Mississippi, Lee, Crittenden, Tipton, Dunklin, Phillips, Greene, Dyer, Obion, Coahoma, St. Francis, Lafayette, Alcorn, Poinsett, Monroe, Pemiscot, Lauderdale, Prentiss, Panola, Cross, Clay, Marshall, Pontotoc, Tate, Union, Tippah, Chickasaw, Tishomingo, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Itawamba, Lake, Lee, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica, Benton counties.

Below is Todd Demers’ most recent forecast:

Patchy frost this morning gives way to sunshine and another cool day ahead this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and north winds putting a chill in the air. Frost is likely again tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunny skies and the return of south winds tomorrow will start a warm-up, look for highs in the upper 50s.

Freeze warnings again overnight heading into Wednesday, but warmer weather is ahead as we approach the weekend. Highs will climb to near 60 Wednesday and mid-60s on Thursday. Then rain chances return for Thursday and Friday with another mini cool down as we head into the weekend.