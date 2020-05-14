Free, voluntary coronavirus testing set for city public housing units

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free, voluntary testing for COVID-19 will begin next week in many of the city’s public housing units, state Rep. Barbara Cooper said Thursday.
Health care workers and National Guardsmen wearing medical protective gear, in conjunction with MHA and Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group, will test for the Coronavirus Monday and Tuesday in the following areas:
· Kefauver Terrace Apartments
· Jefferson Square Apartments
· Paul Borda Tower Apartments
· Montgomery Plaza Apartments
· Patterson Pointe Apartments