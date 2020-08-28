Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police in Cisco, Texas say a woman was seriously injured when she jumped from an 18-wheeler near Flying J/Denny's on I-20 around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told detectives she was kidnapped in El Paso and officers believe, "the perpetrators' intentions were to use the female in sex trafficking operations," according to a social media post.