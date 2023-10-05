MEMPHIS — We all know how big Memphis’ game against Tulane is.

Two 4-1 teams playing on national television in a game that could go a long way to determining who wins the AAC this year.

That’s why Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield wants to do his part to pack the stands out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Silverfield buying 2500 tickets to the game and giving them away… for free.

And those tickets were gone in just over an hour.

But a lot of tickets remain on sale as the Tigers and Green Wave, who are both off this weekend, meet on Friday the 13th. Kickoff is set for 6 pm