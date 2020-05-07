Free masks available at select Shelby County Health clinics

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says residents can now pick up a free mask to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday, May 7, masks will be available for pickup at four different locations around the area. You will only be allowed to get one mask per person and you do not need an appointment to pick one up.

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse

1020 South Bellevue, 38106



Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114



Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017



Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118