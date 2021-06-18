Free limited-edition posters commemorating Tennessee 225

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Governor’s Office kicked off a year long celebration of Tennessee’s birthday June 1st.

Tennessee became the 16th state of the Union June 1, 1796.

Adding to the fun, Governor Bill Lee’s office is releasing free posters that feature the three grand divisions of Tennessee – West, Middle, East.

But, before you get your free limited-edition poster, you’re asked to submit an “untold story” of Tennessee’s history.

“From the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains, our grand divisions reflect their own unique character and represent the best of Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee in a statement. “I invite Tennesseans to submit untold stories that celebrate every corner of our state as we commemorate 225 years of statehood.”

The posters were designed by Justin Helton of Knoxville.