Free hepatitis A vaccinations available at DeSoto County Health Department

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County Health Department has opened its doors for free hepatitis A vaccinations after the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a warning for hepatitis A exposure at a DeSoto County restaurant.

An employee with hepatitis A at a Papa John's on Goodman Road in Horn Lake could have exposed customers and food to the illness. The employee was on the job from January 28 to February 11.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering free vaccinations at 8705 Northwest Drive in Southaven, for any residents worried about exposure.

“Our goal is to identify cases, identify individuals who may be at risk, and then put in place public health measures to prevent further disease and further transmission," said Dr. Paul Byers with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

After speaking with multiple officials and customers who ate at the business during the dates of exposure, WREG has not found any hepatitis A cases related to Papa John's, but conditions do allow for the disease to spread.

“Either person to person, or sometimes when food is contaminated with the virus," Byers said. "Because there is something that we can do to prevent illness, we feel like it’s necessary to do it.”

Due to HIPAA concerns, the state wouldn’t allow cameras to enter the health offices for a behind the scenes look at the vaccination process, but they did explain the steps.

Residents provide identification before a medical professional cleans their arm, and administers a shot with a standard-sized needle.

“If you feel like you’ve been exposed and you’re concerned that you may have hepatitis A, our biggest recommendation is to see your provider," Byers said.

DeSoto County is making them available Friday during normal business hours.