Free COVID testing offered in Frayser this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available in Frayser this Saturday, April 25.
The Tennessee Department of Health will operate 18 testing sites across Tennessee this weekend.
The only location in the Memphis area is at Christ Community Health Center, 969 Frayser Blvd. The testing site will be open from noon to 3 p.m.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations, the state said. Tesqting is free, and participants don’t have to leave their vehicle. Results should be available in 72 hours.