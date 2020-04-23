Free COVID testing offered in Frayser this Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, TN – APRIL 18: A member of the Tennessee National Guard speaks with a woman at a coronavirus (covid-19) drive thru testing site on April 18, 2020 in Springfield, Tennessee. Tennessee drive thru testing sites now allow those without symptoms of coronavirus (covid-19) to receive testing. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available in Frayser this Saturday, April 25.

The Tennessee Department of Health will operate 18 testing sites across Tennessee this weekend.

The only location in the Memphis area is at Christ Community Health Center, 969 Frayser Blvd. The testing site will be open from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations, the state said. Tesqting is free, and participants don’t have to leave their vehicle. Results should be available in 72 hours.

