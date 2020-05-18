Free COVID-19 testing set up at five Memphis Housing Authority communities

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Healthcare workers and the Tennessee National Guard took the streets of Memphis to conduct free and voluntary COVID-19 testing on Monday.

They were at five different communities run by the Memphis Housing Authority.

Kevin Tillman lives at Jefferson Square Apartments, which is one of the places testing was offered.

“The sooner the better,” Tillman said. “The sooner everybody gets tested, the better we can get it under control and level the scale. We want it to come down and we don’t want it to go high.”

This effort is part of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s unified command group to expand testing across the state.

The UCG is working with the Memphis Housing Authority and Tennessee Black Caucus to reach vulnerable and underserved populations.

Memphis Representative Barbara Cooper says she’s heard from many seniors concerned about the virus.

“We are continuing having people go to the hospitals and also to die. We’re having deaths everyday,” Cooper said. “We know that and listening to the reports from the cities and states, testing is important.”

Medics are collecting nasal swabs from residents who volunteer to the COVID-19 test.

Corliss Cox says the tests are needed.

“I think it’s a good idea because a whole lot of people need the test,” Cox said. “I’m an older person and I do need it because my health is important.”