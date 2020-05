SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Mississippi residents have several opportunities this week to receive free COVID-19 testing.

On Wednesday, May 6, testing will be taking place at the Landers Center in Southaven. Two days later, healthcare workers will be at the Panola Civic Center in Batesville and then at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday, May 9.

If you would like to be tested you will need to be screened by calling (601) 496-7200. Those who meet the requirements will give given an appointment time.