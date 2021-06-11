Frayser woman turns to WREG for help with tall grass near her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frustrated by tall grass in her neighborhood, a Frayser woman called WREG for help after getting no response to her 311 complaints.

Gloria Street says the lot next to her home has been vacant for seven or eight years. She says she’s reported the property before, but it’s never been like this or taken so long for action.

“I’ve been calling in ever since April about this lot,” Street said. “Here it is June the 11, and this lot is, you know, I’ve got grandkids, it’s right beside our house.”

So, her next call was to WREG for help.

“All we want someone out here to do is cut the lot. We keep our yards and stuff done. It’s just this lot right here,” Street said.

We took her concerns directly to city leaders and learned a notice of violation for the overgrowth was sent to the property owner. The notice gives them a week to get the property in compliance, something they have yet to do.

But just a few hours after our email to the city, Street contacted WREG and said a crew was out cutting the grass. She says they had to stop due to heavy rain.

It was a call finally answered for something many would consider a reasonable request.

“We may not be in Collierville, Cordova, or Olive Branch but we want out area looking good too,” Street said.

A city spokesperson says a contracted crew was dispatched to address the property issues since the owner didn’t in a timely manner. The property owner is still in violation and will have to pay the city back for those services.