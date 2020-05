MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in the Frayser shooting that killed a woman over the weekend is now behind bars.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Darrell Peterson surrendered at the federal building in downtown Memphis on Tuesday.

He was wanted for second degree murder, employing a firearm to commit a felony, criminal attempt second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Peterson is accused of a shooting on Knob Avenue that killed Patricia Bryant on Saturday afternoon.