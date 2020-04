MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at home in Frayser on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis police tweeted, saying it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Benjestown Road, off Whitney Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Police believe the suspect drove off in a gold, four door sedan with black quarter panel and tinted windows.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.