MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting near Georgian Hills Park in Frayser left a man dead and a woman injured Monday night.

Police were called to a shooting on Childers Cove around 7:30. Once there, they found a woman who told officers she’d been shot at a different location in the 1800 block of Macaulay.

When officers went to the Macaulay house, they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was listed as stable.

Police ask anyone with information to call 528-CASH.