Frayser man wants husband’s killer found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man is fighting for answers, closure, and justice in the murder of his husband 10 months ago.

Memphis Police say 36-year-old Teon Wiley was shot multiple times on Overton Crossing near Durham in Frayser, just a few feet home his home.

“I went out to get the mail, I looked down the street, and they were taping off the crime scene,” Robert Wilkins-Wiley said. “My next door neighbor came and said somebody got shot.”

Wiley had no idea the victim was his husband. But when Teon never came home, he got worried and called the hospital.

He was asked to identify Teon at the hospital. By the time he made it to the hospital, Teon was already dead.

“I wake up and I force myself out of the bed, I force myself to get up and do things,” Wiley said. “I’m just existing, I’m not living.”

WREG obtained video of the person detectives are now calling a suspect in Teon’s murder. They believe the motive was robbery.

“I want answers,” Wiley said. “I might not ever get them answered but I want his killer brought to justice.”

If you have information you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.