Frayser man recalls being kidnapped from his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -— A Frayser man is traumatized after police say he was kidnapped from his own home. Investigators say George Davis robbed the victim at knife-point and forced the man to give him a ride.

The victim, who lives near Frayser Boulevard and Watkins, doesn’t want to be identified. He says this all happened around 11 Tuesday night.

“I walked out, dropped the trash in the garbage can and as I was coming back there (Davis) was,” the victim said.

Police say Davis put a knife to the victim’s neck

“My heart dropped,” the victim said, “I was just asking him like you gonna really hurt me?”

He says he knows Davis from the neighborhood. He claims the 29-year-old is a drug addict he helped a couple weeks ago.

“He was walking down the street and he asked me for something to eat,” the victim said, “I went to Burger King, got him some food.”

But on Tuesday night, investigators say Davis wanted a whole lot more. They say he took the man’s wallet and then got in the victim’s car with him.

“And then he was just like drive. I was like where we going? (Davis said) I’ll tell you where we’re going. Just drive,” the victim said.

Police say the victim drove Davis to Poplar and Claybrook where Davis took $800 from the man’s wallet and got out of the car. Officers found and arrested Davis at a nearby Kroger after the victim called 911. Davis is charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

“He called me from jail about three or four times,” the victim said.

To voice three or four apologies, according to the victim.

“And I said I have to forgive you and move on with my life but I said it would make me so happy if you would get some professional help while you inside the jail so you can get out and do better,” the victim said.

Sadly, this incident has contributed to what’s already been a terrible summer for the victim. He says he lost his mother to COVID-19 back in July.