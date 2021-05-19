Frayser fast-food burglar may be connected to five break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say the same man may be responsible for five fast food restaurant break-ins over the course of three days.

All of the break-ins happened in Frayser. Three of them were on Frayser Boulevard and the other two were on Thomas Street.

Police released surveillance footage of the first burglary which occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday at a Popeye’s on Frayser Boulevard.

The video shows a masked man smashing his way through the glass doors of the restaurant. Police say he then broke open a cash register and took $150.

Monday, police say the same man may have been responsible for smashing the glass at the Frayser Boulevard Church’s Chicken as well as at the Captain D’s across the street.

At Captain D’s, police say the safe was tampered with and a table was stolen.

Tuesday, police say the suspect broke into the Church’s Chicken on Thomas near Whitney as well as the Subway down the street.

Police can only definitively link the suspect to the Popeye’s burglary and the two burglaries on Thomas Street. But they believe he may have also committed the two other Frayser Boulevard break-ins.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you know who he is.