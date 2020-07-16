Frayser Community Center to operate as cooling center continuously until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures climb, the city of Memphis is taking action to make sure residents stay safe.

On Thursday, the city said the Frayser Community Center will become a cooling center for those who need a place to escape the heat. The center opened July, 16, at 8 a.m. and will remain open until further notice.

The Frayser Community Center is located at 2555 St. Elmo Avenue.

Those who need a place to stay cool overnight will need to get in touch with the Union Mission or the Salvation Army.

A cooling center is made available to residents when the heat index reaches at least 105 degrees for more than three hours two days in a row, or when the heat index climbs to 115 degrees.