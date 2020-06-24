Frayser carjacking one of 10 in Memphis in past two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked a driver at gunpoint Tuesday near a busy street in Frayser.

Data shows it was one of 10 carjacking reports across the city of Memphis in the past two weeks, including the one in Frayser on Tuesday night.

The victim told police he met a man at Family Dollar near Rangeline and Frayser Boulevard, then drove to a house about a mile away, where the carjacking allegedly occurred.

Police said they’re still gathering evidence as they search for the suspect and the victim’s Hyundai Sonata.

“I’m concerned because there are elderly out here,” said Calvin Harris, who lives in the area. “A lot of people are scared to leave home. It’s some hard times right now.”

Most of the 10 carjackings in the past two weeks happened in South Memphis, Whitehaven and southwest Memphis.

So far this month, the Memphis Police Department reports 19 carjackings across the city.

While the numbers may seem high, the number is actually lower compared to the same time last year. There were 18 carjackings reported this May, compared to 35 in May 2019.

Harris said he isn’t letting his guard down.

Police are still looking for the carjacking suspect from Tuesday night.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.