Fourth suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police say that a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Olive Branch.

Deadrick Kentrell Williams has been charged murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

Williams was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at the Plantation Apartments on Saturday, February 1, at around 2 a.m. that morning.

Police say that two people were shot. While one victim went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the other victim died at the scene. The deceased victim has been identified as 25-year-old Justin Jones.

Three other suspects have been arrested for this deadly shooting. Willie Austin and Michael Shipp were arrested that same Saturday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase and crashing in the area of I-69 and I-55.

A woman named Sharnesha Maxwell was later arrested and charged as an accessory and for drug possession.

Williams’s bond has been set at just over $1 million.

Austin’s bond is set at $950,000 with charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Shipp’s bond is $1 million for charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone who has information on any incidents in this case should call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.