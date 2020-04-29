Fourth MATA employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA confirmed a fourth employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

According to the company, the latest employee was a bus operator and last on duty on April 20. They were made aware of the positive test result on Tuesday, and notified health authorities and the public on Wednesday.

Another bus operator, a trolley operator and a maintenance worker also tested positive since the beginning of April.

After each positive result, the areas where the employees worked were disinfected, the company said.