MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the state.

The state did not offer specifics on the patient or where the case was, other than saying it was detected in Middle Tennessee.

That brings the state’s total to four cases: One in Memphis that was confirmed Sunday, and two more in Middle Tennessee.