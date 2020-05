CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Four young people died in a crash near Henderson over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima was heading north on Highway 200 Saturday when it crossed the median and hit an Infiniti head-on.

Bother drivers were killed as well as two passengers in the Nissan.

Authorities identified the victims as 22-year-old Tyler Stablien, 16-year-old Kaylee Daniel, 16-year-old Cayla Lenon and 17-year-old Roselyn Robert.