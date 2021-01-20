Four-year-old boy’s act of kindness towards soldiers in Washington caught on camera

WASHINGTON — Around Washington, D.C., metal fencing topped with barbed wire blocked off sidewalks as soldiers with the U.S. National Guard secured the area for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ever since the riot two weeks ago, law enforcement around the nation have been on high alert after federal agencies warned of potentially violent protests on Inauguration Day. In Washington, thousands of soldiers from around the nation were activated to prevent that from happening, descending on the area and making it secure.

It was in the midst of all of this tension that WGN’s Erik Runge and Erik Arendt came across a small act of kindness from a four-year-old boy named Kavi.

On Wednesday, the little boy, bundled up in his heavy jacket and accompanied by his family, made his way down from his home on the hill to bring the soldiers a surprise: a batch of cookies baked just for them by Kavi.

“Thank you for protecting our neighborhood,” Kavi can be heard saying as he slipped the carefully wrapped cookies underneath the fence.

He was met with thank yous and then one soldier made his day by handing him an American flag patch.

Mom Janet Sadar said the baking was Kavi’s idea and he was very excited when the soldiers started showing up in the area.

“It’s a very weird time to live in this area. I think that day that the riot happened was a little bit scary because his school… his little preschool is in the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s a strange time to live here, but it’s very exciting for a four year old to have a bunch of soldiers around. He doesn’t entirely understand, but it’s very exciting for him.”