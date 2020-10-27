Four Memphis area fire stations targeted by criminals overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four fire stations became the target of criminals overnight, authorities told WREG.

Officials were seen taking a report at Fire Station 57 on Pleasant Hill Road in southeast Memphis early Tuesday morning. Authorities couldn’t tell us how many cars were broken into, but said four stations in all were hit overnight.

One of those stations include Fire Station 22 in the 2900 block of Lamar. WREG’s Melissa Moon located one vehicle with a back window smashed out.

Fire stations have become an increasing target in the past few months. Back in September, the Memphis Firefighters Association said 11 stations had been targeted since mid-summer and around 50 vehicle were either burglarized or vandalized.

In September, the Memphis City Council Public Safety Committee passed a resolution to place cameras at all stations. The fire department said they are still in the process of getting that technology as well as fences up at all of their locations. They just can’t get them up fast enough, they said.

The union said they would be contributing $5,000 to Crime Stoppers to help lead to the arrest of anyone involved with these crimes.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.