Four suspects in Earle, Arkansas shooting share same name

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Three men have been arrested in the shooting of a man in Earle, Arkansas and authorities are looking for a fourth, but the suspects all share one thing in common.
All four men are named Stacy Abram.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the shooting, but said it happened Feb. 17 in Earle.
Three of the suspects were arrested Sunday in Earle. They are:
- Stacy Orlando Abram, 27, charged with terroristic threatening and first-degree battery
- Stacy Shunta Abram, 31, charged with illegal possession of a firearm
- Stacy Abram, 68, charged with furnishing a prohibited weapon to a felon
Deputies are still searching for Stacy Malcolm Abram. Anyone with information on his location should call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.