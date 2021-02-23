Four suspects in Earle, Arkansas shooting share same name

(From left) Stacy Abram, Stacy Orlando Abram and Stacy Shunta Abram have been taken into custody in Crittenden County. Stacy Malcolm Abram (below) remains at large.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Three men have been arrested in the shooting of a man in Earle, Arkansas and authorities are looking for a fourth, but the suspects all share one thing in common.

All four men are named Stacy Abram.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office provided few details about the shooting, but said it happened Feb. 17 in Earle.

Three of the suspects were arrested Sunday in Earle. They are:

  • Stacy Orlando Abram, 27, charged with terroristic threatening and first-degree battery
  • Stacy Shunta Abram, 31, charged with illegal possession of a firearm
  • Stacy Abram, 68, charged with furnishing a prohibited weapon to a felon
Stacy Malcolm Abram. Crittenden County authorities are still looking for him in connections with the shooting of an Earle man.

Deputies are still searching for Stacy Malcolm Abram. Anyone with information on his location should call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

