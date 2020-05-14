Four people injured in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were treated at the hospital overnight following a shooting in southeast Memphis.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Commerce near Winchester and Lamar.

Two people were located on the scene and transported for treatment. Two additional shooting victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

All four were listed in critical condition, police said.

So far, police have not released a motive or any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.