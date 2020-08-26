Four people arrested after Poplar Plaza shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after a shooting outside a local pizza restaurant at Poplar Plaza.

Authorities said Ja’Michael Kones and Ramone Ervin, both 19, were charged with aggravated assault, 22 counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a gun. Two juveniles were also arrested.

Police told WREG four males were involved in a fight at the Cici’s Pizza at Poplar and Highland Tuesday afternoon. The people involved were led out of the restaurant and that’s when bullets started to fly.

Police said windows of the business were shot out and 13 nearby cars were struck by bullets. There were around 30 people inside the business at the time, but no one inside was hurt.

One of the juveniles was located on Walnut Grove and taken into custody. Ervin was located by police at the Regional Medical Center after having been shot in the leg.

Police said both Kones and Ervin admitted to firing shots at the juveniles with other nearby. They fled the scene with the guns and threw them in a nearby ditch.

Bullets flew at the CiCi’s Pizza in Poplar Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.