Four Mid-South Kroger stores to participate in national drug take back day this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Mid-South Kroger locations will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
On Saturday, October 24, unused and expired medications can be dropped off at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- 7735 Farmington Blvd. Germantown, Tennessee
- 2380 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Hernando, Mississippi
- 7615 US-70 Bartlett, Tennessee
- 3095 Goodman Rd. E Southaven, Mississippi
More than 100 Kroger pharamcy locations will be participating in the event nationwide.
