Four indicted in South Memphis drive-by shooting that injured 70-year-old, toddler and two other men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were indicted in a two drive-by shootings that left a 70-year-old woman, a toddler and several others injured in South Memphis last year.

On June 8, 2020, two separate shootings were reported hours apart from a home in the 1500 block of East McLemore. As surveillance video was rolling, several suspects got out of at least two vehicles and started shooting at the home as those on the front porch ran for cover.

The woman, a two-year-old child and two men were all shot during the incident.

Authorities said they recovered at least 130 shell casings from the scene.

Jerrel Anderson, Jerry Anderson, Jaylon Hatch and Mitchell Hopkins were indicted on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony charges.

Another suspect believed to be involved was found shot to death on August 14, 2020.