Four indicted in rapes of three young children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were indicted in the rapes of three young children.

Daerius Ice, Isiah Hayes, Antonio King and Antoine Wilson were charged with criminal conspiracy, especially aggravate sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Ice and Hayes were also indicted on aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor.

According to authorities, the children were abused between July 2016 and October 2017. The crimes came to light after one child’s mother found a recording of the girl being abused on a cellphone that had been borrowed and then returned by Ice.

Ice was the alleged ring leader of the group. He allegedly organized and told the others to perform the sex acts on the children and then distributed the videos.

In March 2017, authorities said Wilson and another person kidnapped a four-year-old from her home, took her to a nearby house and recorded the girl being raped. She was then dropped back off in her neighborhood.