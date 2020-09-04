MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children and three adults were rushed to the hospital overnight after an explosion in North Memphis.
According to officials, the blast occurred inside a home on Stovall Avenue around 10 p.m. It’s not clear what caused the explosion.
When first responders arrived they found the seven victims had already escaped.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said the victims had second and third degree burns to 60 to 70 percent of their bodies. The children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital while the adults were rushed to the Regional Medical Center.
- Four children, three adults injured in North Memphs house explosion
- Man suspected of fatally shooting Trump supporter in Portland killed by authorities
- Police: Man found shot to death in the middle of the street
- Arkansas school abruptly closes after two test positive for COVID-19
- Man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls