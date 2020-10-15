Four charged in Oxford home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Oxford, Mississippi say four people have been charged in a home invasion robbery Tuesday night.

Oxford Police said officers were called to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way around 2:30 a.m. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they said they heard residents calling out for help.

Officers were forced to enter the home. Once inside, they say they found several armed people, who fled the home.

Police established a perimeter and found three suspects. A fourth turned himself in later that night.

They are: Dequavious Luckett (20, of Jackson, Mississippi), Laquavious Swinney (18, of Jackson), Kentris Bolton (17, of Jackson, who is charged as an adult) and Dallas Smith (19, of Jackson).

All four were charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of burglary-home invasion

and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Luckett, Swinney, and Smith received a bond of $150,000 and Bolton received a bond of $125,000.