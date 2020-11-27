Foul play suspected after man found dead inside South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was discovered dead inside a South Memphis home on Friday and investigators say they suspect foul play.

According to authorities, first responders were called to the 400 block of East Olive and found a man dead from a single gunshot wound inside one of the homes.

They are investigating the death as a homicide and suspect foul play.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.