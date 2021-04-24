Fort Smith officers honored for dealing with knife-wielding man

WARNING: Some viewers might find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department honored the de-escalation efforts of Officers Clinton Shown and Colby Edwards when dealing with a man wielding a knife.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, a man with a knife begged officers to kill him outside a house with a small child inside.

WARNING: Some viewers might find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officer Edwards arrived first and managed to get other family members of the man to safety. Officer Shown approached the man with the knife and started talking to him.

Mitchell said at one point, the man with the knife told Officer Shown he had until, “the count of three” before he would go into the child’s room with the knife.

Officer Shown was able to talk the man down. The FSPD worked with Sebastian County Prosecutors to get a hold for mental impairment placed on the man.