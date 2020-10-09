Forrest City School District will return to class Tuesday

FORREST CITY, Ark. — School will soon return to campus for the more than 2,000 Forrest City School District students who were forced to learn virtually this week due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, the school district announced classes will resume on campus Tuesday, October 13.

Kendall Owens with the Forrest City School District told WREG earlier this week that the district made the decision to switch to all virtual learning after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Public Education.

“The decision was made, basically, not because of a mass outbreak of Covid, but to allow our employees and administrators who have been ill with the disease some time to recover,” Owens said. “So, we could then try to move forward as normally as we possibly can right now.”

At the time, FCSD said they would conduct deep cleaning as a safety precaution at each of their district campuses.