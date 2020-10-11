Forrest City School District will resume classes Monday

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The Forrest City School District has announced classes will resume Monday, October 12, one week after moving to remote learning.

This decision comes two days after the district originally announced classes would resume Tuesday. In a brief statement sent to WREG, the school district apologized for “any inconvenience that this has caused.”

The school district says students who use “traditional learning environment courses” will not be penalized for taking virtual classes Monday.

Forrest City School District held virtual classes for the week of Monday, October 5 through Friday, October 9. The school district said it would conduct deep cleaning of the campuses during that time as a safety precaution.