Forrest City School District goes virtual this week, amid COVID-19 concerns

FORREST CITY, Ark. — The Forrest City School District will hold virtual classes for this coming week, Monday, Oct. 5, through Friday, Oct. 9, the district announced Sunday night.

FCSD said students will not attend on campus, but classes will be held online. The district said this will allow employees and administrators currently in quarantine an opportunity to return.

Additionally, FCSD said while they are going virtual, they will also conduct deep cleaning as a safety precaution at each of their district campuses.

FCSD said via Facebook, the pre-kindergarten programs at ABC Pre-school and Central Elementary School will be open. The Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled at ABC Pre-school, Central Elementary School and Stewart Elementary School scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, will be held as scheduled.

In a press release, Dr. Zrano Bowles, Forrest City School District Assistant Superintendent, said the following:

“The safety of our students and staff has always been paramount for the Forrest City School District. In light of the number of individuals that have had to enter quarantine over the past several weeks, we felt that a week of virtual classes would allow those individuals to fully recover and or be cleared from quarantine and return to school the week of Oct. 12.”