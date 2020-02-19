Former Walls police chief arrested on embezzlement charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former police chief of Walls, Mississippi is accused by state officials of selling seized vehicles to family members and pocketing the proceeds.

Herb Brewer’s arrest was announced Wednesday by Mississippi Auditor Shad White, after a grand jury indicted Brewer on a charge of embezzlement.

White’s office said Brewer is accused of selling a seized Ford Mustang and Chevy Tahoe to family members for less than they were worth, then keeping the money. The state issued a demand letter to Brewer worth $6,943.

Brewer surrendered to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. He could face five years in prison and $5,000 in fines, White’s office said.