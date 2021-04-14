Former Vice President Mike Pence visiting Pigeon Forge in October

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He’s writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Phil Waldrep Ministries annual Celebrators Conference in Pigeon Forge later this fall.

Pence will be joined by his wife Karen Pence during the conference being held Oct. 11-14 at the LeConte Center. The Pences will participate in Wednesday night’s program.

“Wednesday night will be a time to pray for our country, honor our veterans and celebrate our nation,” conference founder Phil Waldrep said.

This year’s event will also include lectures from David Jeremiah and Waldrep, a performance by comedian Dennis Swanberg and times of worship with musical guests Gordon Mote, The Collingsworth Family, Charles Billingsley and the Gaither Vocal Band.

The conference has brought a number of prominent leaders to Sevier County, including former President George W. Bush. Bush has attended the conference four times, the latest was in 2018.

Other previous guests include Mike Huckabee, Tim Tebow, Max Lucado and Mark Lowry.

“It’s always an honor to share our stage with one of our nation’s leaders,” Waldrep said. “I am looking forward to interviewing the Pences about their faith, family and love for our country.”

According to Waldrep Ministries the Celebrators Conference is for “adults to experience spiritual fulfillment, Bible teaching, fellowship and fun.”

Visit celebrators.org for more information.