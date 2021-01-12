Former University of Memphis President Dr. Thomas Carpenter has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former University of Memphis President Dr. Thomas Carpenter passed away in early January at the age of 94.

A cause of death was not released by the University of Memphis.

“The entire University of Memphis community is saddened to learn of Dr. Carpenter’s passing,” said UofM President M. David Rudd. “He had a remarkable career, making a positive impact on so many lives in the process. We are forever grateful for his contributions and dedication to helping make our University the place it is today. The UofM sends its deepest condolences to his family.”

Carpenter graduated from Memphis State in 1949 and began a nearly 40 year career in education in 1954. He worked at several universities in Florida before being named the founding president of the University of North Florida in 1969.

He returned to the University of Memhis after being hired as the 11th president in 1980. He retired 11 years later.

The Thomas G. Carpenter Housing Complex was named in his honor, the university said.