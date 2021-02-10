TBI: Former treasurer charged with stealing $23k from Fraternal Order of Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say a former treasurer for a Fraternal Order of Police chapter in Tennessee has been charged with stealing more than $23,000 from the organization.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 55-year-old Stephen Dean Mayberry has been charged with theft over $10,000 in Putnam County.

Agents began investigating financial discrepancies in the account of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Cookeville in December 2019.

The TBI says Mayberry was responsible for more than $23,000 in missing money.

Mayberry has been booked into jail and released on bond.