MEMPHIS – Former Memphis Tiger great and now one of the NFL’s top kickers with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jake Elliott, doing his part to help his alma mater with their big game this weekend.

Elliott on Wednesday morning, buying 25 hundred tickets to the SMU game and giving them away — for free.

Those tickets were gone in less than two hours.

Elliott is hoping for a huge home field advantage for his Tigers against a Mustangs team that will provide Memphis one of its toughest tests of the season.

“The accolades, I don’t know how many hours we got because there’s a long list of what SMU is. They are top ten in the country in scoring offense. They’re top ten in the country in scoring defense. They’re sixth in the country in sacks. They’re undefeated in this conference,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “They’re playing at an extremely high level. I believe all their conference wins are by an average of over 30 plus points. They’ve got a very, very, very talented team, but so do we.”

SMU and the Tigers, two teams still in the race to play in the AAC Championship Game, kickoff Saturday at 11 am out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.