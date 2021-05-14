Former Tennessee police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Mt. Juliet police officer has been indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday.

According to a release from TBI, around December 2020, TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of Child Sexual Abuse Material to his personal email account.

Agents identified the individual as Cody Mang, who was an officer with the Mt. Juliet Police Department at the time. His employment was terminated shortly after the allegations surfaced.

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick released the following statement about Mang’s arrest.

“When possible criminal activity is discovered, it is the duty of law enforcement to investigate and pursue the appropriate action based on the evidence. The fact that it involves one of our own does not change that, and once made aware by TBI Special Agents, we assisted them in their efforts. Simultaneously, Cody Mang was placed on administrative leave, with no arrest powers and no firearm, until we gathered more facts. He was terminated from employment a week later, on January 13, 2021, after a review. A child’s protection demands the utmost level of support. Regardless of who is accused, we support every effort to ensure justice is achieved, and I thank the investigators for all the vital work they do to protect our children. This arrest impacts many, and my prayers go out to all affected, including members of our department who are in shock and heartbroken.”

Mang worked for Mt. Juliet from February 2013 up to January 13, 2021.

A grand jury indicted the former officer on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into jail Thursday morning.