Former Tennessee officer charged with multiple counts of rape and sex assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Winchester Police Department officer has been indicted and arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault and rape.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Tristan Xavier Delacruz was placed under investigation while employed as a police officer on sexual assault allegations.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Delacruz was responsible for multiple incidents in March 2020. Delacruz is no longer working for the Winchester Police Department.

A Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments on Monday, charging Delacruz with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, two counts of domestic assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated assault.

Delacruz was arrested Tuesday in Lincoln County and transported to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked on $1 million bond.