Former Tennessee lawmaker Roscoe Dixon dead at 71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Senator Roscoe Dixon has died, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced on Friday. He was 71 years old.

“Sorry to hear that former state Senator Roscoe Dixon has passed,” Strickland posted on social media. “He was always gracious and encouraging to me, including two years ago when I knocked on his door campaigning. He invited us in for 30 minutes of reminiscing – a great memory today.”

Dixon represented Shelby County in both the House of Representatives and the Senate starting in the mid 1990s. He was a member of the NAACP and served on many local boards in Memphis.

In 2005, he was one of 11 people people convicted of bribery in Operation Tennessee Waltz, and spent several years in federal prison for that crime. Eleven years later after serving his time, his voting rights were restored and he vowed to help make a difference in the lives of all Shelby County residents who needed help restoring their rights too.

Funeral arrangments have not been released.