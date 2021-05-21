Former ‘Survivor’ contestant from Germantown may soon take plea deal in rape cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former contestant on the CBS show “Survivor” may soon take a plea deal on rape charges, his attorneys told a judge on Friday during an appearance in a Shelby County courtroom.

Silas Gaither, of Germantown, gained fame in the early 2000s after appearing on the show. Now, he is facing three counts of rape as well as charges of sexual battery and aggravated assault for alleged incidents involving two different women in the Mid-South.

Prosecutors told the judge Friday they are making progress toward a plea deal. Attorneys are set to return for another court appearance on June 30. If he doesn’t have a deal by then the judge said his case will go to trial.

Gaither declined to comment on his charges after court.

According to an indictment, one of the alleged incidents took place in May 2018. The second set of charges stem from a period of four days in Germantown in February 2018. In both cases, details were not released.